Opposition Disrupts Maharashtra Legislature Over TET Paper Leak, Demands CBI Probe And Minister Dada Bhuse's Resignation

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse | File Image

Mumbai: Proceedings in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature were disrupted on Monday as the Opposition launched a sharp attack on the state government over the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the resignation of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and a detailed discussion on repeated examination irregularities.

Protest at Vidhan Bhavan

Opposition legislators staged a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan before the commencement of the day's proceedings, raising slogans against the government over the TET paper leak and its decision to conduct Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations in the online mode. The protest was led by Congress leader Satej Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

As the Assembly convened, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded suspension of proceedings to discuss the issue, alleging that repeated examination paper leaks had tarnished Maharashtra's image and jeopardised the future of lakhs of students and aspiring teachers. He sought a comprehensive investigation into the TET paper leak, including the agencies responsible for preparing question papers, companies involved in conducting the examination and the alleged interstate network behind the racket.

Interstate Network Alleged

Wadettiwar also referred to the 2018 TET scam, claiming that one of the accused had later joined the BJP, while raising questions over the role of a private company allegedly associated with the examination process. Following the government's response, Opposition members staged a walkout, accusing it of avoiding a meaningful discussion.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, senior Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that individuals involved in both the TET and NEET paper leak cases had links with the BJP. He claimed repeated examination leaks had undermined students' confidence and questioned the moral authority of the government to continue in office.

Walkout Over Government Response

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition demanded a CBI inquiry and Bhuse's resignation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticised the government for failing to prevent another paper leak despite the recent NEET controversy, while Congress members Satej Patil and Jayant Asgaonkar stressed the need for an independent investigation. The uproar forced the Chair to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

Responding to the allegations, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse informed the Council that the government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale. He said more than four investigation teams were probing the case and assured the House that stringent action would be taken against those responsible. The government would also introduce measures to ensure greater transparency in future examinations, he added.

The TET-2026 examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was postponed a day earlier after police in Thane uncovered a leak of a portion of the question paper and arrested three persons. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis subsequently ordered the formation of the SIT to investigate the case.

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