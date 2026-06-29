Maharashtra Teachers Seek Relief From BLO Duties And Non-Academic Work, Urge Govt To Protect Classroom Time | Sourced

Mumbai: The School Headmasters' Association has urged the Maharashtra government to free teachers from Block Level Officer (BLO) responsibilities and other non-academic assignments, saying the growing administrative workload is taking valuable time away from classroom teaching.

Implementation Timeline

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the School Education Minister and the State Election Commissioner, the association said teachers should be allowed to focus on their primary responsibility of educating students instead of being repeatedly assigned government-related duties.

The association noted that secondary and higher secondary teachers are expected to devote their time to teaching, evaluating students and supporting their academic development. However, it claimed that they are increasingly being assigned tasks such as voter list verification, special electoral revisions, surveys, data collection and other administrative work, leaving less time for instructional activities.

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According to the memorandum, although teachers may be required for specific statutory duties such as elections, census operations and disaster management, the routine assignment of additional government work is affecting the quality of education in schools.

The association also argued that government departments already have officials at the village, taluka and district levels who are better equipped to handle administrative responsibilities. It said non-teaching work should be entrusted to these departments instead of school teachers.

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Phased Registration Mandates

Seeking immediate intervention, the headmasters' body has demanded that secondary and higher secondary teachers be exempted from BLO duties. It has also called for all non-academic responsibilities to be shifted to the concerned administrative agencies so that teachers can remain focused on classroom instruction and student welfare.

The memorandum states that keeping teachers in schools is essential for improving learning outcomes and effectively implementing educational reforms. It adds that reducing the burden of administrative work would enable educators to dedicate more time to teaching, mentoring students and enhancing academic standards.

The association has appealed to the state government to take an early decision on the issue, stating that uninterrupted classroom teaching is crucial for protecting students' educational interests and strengthening the overall quality of school education.

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