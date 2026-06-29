ICSI CSEET October 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At smash.icsi.edu; Check Details Here

CSEET October 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced that the CSEET October 2026 registration window would close tomorrow, June 30, 2026. The online form is available to candidates at smash.icsi.edu. If students want to take part in the October session of ICSI CSEET 2026, they must apply before the deadline.

The deadline for submitting applications for the CSEET October 2026 exam is June 30. Candidates must complete the online form and pay the application cost in order to complete the registration procedure.

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CSEET October 2026 Registration: Important dates

As per the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the key dates are:

Application Window: March 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026

Enrollment: July to August

Exam Date: First week of October 2026

Result Declaration: By last week of November 2026

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

As prescribed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the eligibility conditions are:

Citizenship: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have appeared in or passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or its equivalent can register.

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Registration fees

As notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the fee structure is as follows:

CSEET Registration Fee: ₹7,500

CSEET Enrollment Fee: ₹1,500

CSEET October 2026 Registration: How to register?

Use these procedures to finish registering for the CSEET October 2026 with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India:

Step 1: Go to smash.icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Before beginning the application, review the list of necessary documents.

Step 3: To complete the CSEET application, click "Proceed."

Step 4: As directed, upload the required files.

Step 5: Send in the filled-out application.

Step 6: To finish the procedure, pay the required CSEET registration cost.

Step 7: Download the application and store it for later use.

Direct link to apply

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.