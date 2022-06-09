Only mother could predict my marks - says Commerce Topper Rishab Shah

Rishab Shah 96.67%(Commerce) H.R. College of Commerce and Economics |

Mumbai: Rishab Shah was absolutely stunned when he found out that his score was the highest in H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. “Scoring 96.67% in HSC Commerce Boards is definitely a great feeling!” said Rishab.

“Neither my sister nor my father saw this coming. My mother, however, had an inkling that I would score these marks!” he added.

Rishab studied through two years of online college, barely stepping into the campus. He attended tuitions and appeared for mock tests to prepare for his HSC Boards. “Appearing for regular test series in the days leading up to the exam was very helpful. It was great practice for writing exam papers too!” says Rishab.

The commerce student now wants to pursue Bachelor’s in Management Studies(BMS) in colleges around Mumbai. “I really enjoyed subjects like accounting and economics. Now in BMS, I cannot wait to learn finance,” says the top-ranker, Rishab.

