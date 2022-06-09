e-Paper Get App

Only mother could predict my marks - says Commerce Topper Rishab Shah

Aditi AlurkaUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Rishab Shah 96.67%(Commerce) H.R. College of Commerce and Economics |

Mumbai: Rishab Shah was absolutely stunned when he found out that his score was the highest in H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. “Scoring 96.67% in HSC Commerce Boards is definitely a great feeling!” said Rishab.

“Neither my sister nor my father saw this coming. My mother, however, had an inkling that I would score these marks!” he added.

Rishab studied through two years of online college, barely stepping into the campus. He attended tuitions and appeared for mock tests to prepare for his HSC Boards. “Appearing for regular test series in the days leading up to the exam was very helpful. It was great practice for writing exam papers too!” says Rishab.

The commerce student now wants to pursue Bachelor’s in Management Studies(BMS) in colleges around Mumbai. “I really enjoyed subjects like accounting and economics. Now in BMS, I cannot wait to learn finance,” says the top-ranker, Rishab.

Read Also
HSC results 2022 : Visually Challenged student sees light at the end of the tunnel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationOnly mother could predict my marks - says Commerce Topper Rishab Shah

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

RS polls: Close fight between Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharastra for sixth seat; key points

RS polls: Close fight between Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharastra for sixth seat; key points

Rajya Sabha polls: Bombay HC to hear Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik's petitions shortly

Rajya Sabha polls: Bombay HC to hear Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik's petitions shortly

BJP MLA's daughter misbehaves with traffic cops after jumping signal in Bengaluru

BJP MLA's daughter misbehaves with traffic cops after jumping signal in Bengaluru

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for six RS seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for six RS seats in Maharashtra