Only 1-2 Maharashtra Universities In National Rankings; Governor Jishnu Dev Verma Asks Cluster Universities To Improve

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma | File Photo

Mumbai: In a review meeting on Monday, the Governor and Chancellor of Universities Jishnu Dev Verma instructed the cluster universities in the state to make more planned and consistent efforts to improve their performance in the national ranking. Currently, only one or two universities in Maharashtra have found a place in the national ranking, while he also highlighted the need to change this picture.

Review Meeting of Four Cluster Universities Held at Lok Bhavan

A review meeting of four cluster universities in the state was held at Lok Bhavan on Monday. In this meeting, the Governor took a detailed review of the performance of the cluster universities and gave guidance. Although the cluster universities are relatively new, the colleges affiliated to them are old and prestigious, so he said that they should focus on achieving a place in the national ranking by utilizing this strength.

Stating that it is necessary to completely eradicate tuberculosis in the backdrop of the national goal of ‘Developed India’, the Governor appealed to the universities to actively participate in the ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ campaign. He also gave instructions to conduct poster competitions, jingles competitions in Marathi and Hindi languages and various innovative activities to create awareness among students.

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Governor Appeals to Universities

On this occasion, all the universities presented their work and presented information on the implementation of the National Education Policy, innovative curricula, research projects, skill-based education, student registration, special activities and collaboration with universities in the country and abroad. The Governor appreciated these activities and directed to give special emphasis on increasing quality, research and international collaboration.

The meeting was attended by HSNC University Vice Chancellor Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Dr. Homi Bhabha State University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajnish Kamat, Satara Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University Provost Chandrakant Dalvi and Vice Chancellor Dr. Gyandev Mhaske, and Warna University Vice Chancellor Dr. D. T. Shirke, Warna University Vice Chancellor in Warananagar, and university officials.

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