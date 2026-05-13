Online Grading Sparks Mixed Reactions Among Schools After CBSE Class XII Results | Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class XII board examination results, recording an overall pass percentage decline of more than 3% compared to last year. While students across the country awaited the results anxiously, the board’s first-time adoption of an online evaluation system sparked mixed reactions among educators.

Teachers link score dip to stricter, more objective digital assessment

In a significant shift from the traditional method of paper checking, CBSE introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year, under which answer sheets were digitally evaluated through specialised software. While many teachers welcomed the move for improving efficiency and transparency, some educators linked the dip in national scores to the stricter nature of digital assessment.

“When papers were checked manually, students were often awarded marks for steps or partially correct answers. There was more flexibility in the marking process. With the online system, the evaluation becomes far more objective and black-and-white, which could have contributed to the decline in scores,” said Nikita Bajaj, Headmistress of RN Podar School.

School administrators, however, largely described the transition as smooth despite initial challenges.

Simmi Juneja of DAV Thane says few complaints on marking discrepancies

“It was a very smooth system overall, and any technical errors or difficulties during correction were resolved quickly. The result declaration was delayed slightly because teachers were still adapting to the new format, unlike the manual system they are familiar with,” said Simmi Juneja, Principal of DAV Public School, Thane.

Juneja added that schools have so far received very few complaints regarding discrepancies in marking.

“The students have not reported major errors in evaluation till now. That reduces the burden on schools and also strengthens confidence in the authenticity of the process,” she said.

Educators also pointed out that changes in examination patterns under the National Education Policy (NEP) have altered the way students are assessed.

“The nature of questions has changed significantly. Students are now expected to answer higher-order thinking questions and demonstrate analytical skills. Teachers are increasingly focusing on skill-building and conceptual understanding, which may not always immediately reflect in marks,” said the principal of a CBSE school in Colaba on condition of anonymity.

With schools adapting to the NEP framework and digital evaluation simultaneously, many educators believe the current transition phase may continue to influence student performance trends over the next few years.

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