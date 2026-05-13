CBSE Class XII Results 2026: Pune Region Logs 87.32% As Maharashtra Records Mixed Performance Amid National Drop To 85.20% | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class XII board examination results for 2026, with Maharashtra’s CBSE schools recording a mixed performance amid a nationwide decline in pass percentage.

Lags behind Trivandrum (95.62%), Chennai (93.84%), Bengaluru

The overall CBSE Class XII pass percentage stood at 85.20% this year, marking a drop of 3.19 percentage points from 88.39% in 2025. While southern regions continued to dominate the rankings, the Pune region which includes Maharashtra, Goa and parts of neighbouring states recorded a pass percentage of 87.32%, placing it in the mid-tier nationally.

The Pune region performed better than Bhopal, Noida, Patna and Prayagraj, but remained behind top-performing regions such as Trivandrum (95.62%), Chennai (93.84%) and Bengaluru (93.19%).

Experts cite tougher paper pattern & On-Screen Marking system

According to CBSE data, Maharashtra has 577 CBSE-affiliated schools, with examinations conducted across 332 centres in the state.

Education experts in Mumbai attributed the dip in results to increasing academic pressure and a relatively tougher examination pattern this year. The 2026 evaluation process also marked the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, under which answer sheets were digitally evaluated through specialised software.

94,000 students scored 90%+; 1.63 lakh compartment cases

Several schools across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported stronger performances in humanities and commerce streams, while science students faced intense competition due to growing pressure surrounding engineering and medical entrance examinations.

CBSE data revealed that over 94,000 students nationwide scored above 90%, while more than 17,000 crossed the 95% mark. However, the number of compartment cases rose significantly to 1.63 lakh this year from 1.29 lakh in 2025, raising concerns about learning gaps and examination stress.

Board refuses merit list to discourage unhealthy competition

Schools across Mumbai and Thane witnessed celebrations after the results were declared online and through DigiLocker. Many institutions also arranged counselling support for students coping with anxiety related to scores and college admissions.

The board reiterated that it would not release a merit list in order to discourage unhealthy academic competition among students.

A decline was also observed among CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. The pass percentage in foreign schools fell from over 95% in 2025 to 90.50% this year.

Girls continued to outperform boys at the national level. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.86%, while boys stood at 82.13%, a gap of 6.73 percentage points. Transgender candidates achieved a 100% pass rate.

In Maharashtra, nearly 21,500 boys appeared for the examination, of whom 18,420 passed, taking the pass percentage to 85.65%. Among girls, 18,342 appeared and 16,262 cleared the examination, recording a higher pass percentage of 88.66%.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/