WBCHSE HS Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At 10:30 AM; Here's How To Access Results

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the WBCHSE Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, 2026. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their results online after the official announcement.

According to the board, the results will be announced during a press conference at 10:30 AM. Individual marksheets and scorecards will be made available online from 11:00 AM onwards.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Official Websites to Check WB HS Result 2026

Students can check their West Bengal Class 12 results on the following official websites:

WBCHSE Official Website

West Bengal Results Portal

To view the result, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Check WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE result website.

Step 2: Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Download WB HS Result 2026 from DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN.

Step 3: New users can sign up using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 4:Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 5: Select “Education” and choose WBCHSE.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and exam year.

Step 7: Submit the details to access your marks sheet.

Step 8: Download and save the document.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks for WB HS Exam 2026

To pass the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject.

The board also requires students to obtain:

A minimum of 30% in the theory component

A minimum of 30% in practical or project work, where applicable

The final result is calculated by combining theory, practical, and project marks.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Important Instructions for Students

Students are advised to keep the following points in mind while checking their results:

Keep your roll number and admit card ready.

Verify all details mentioned on the marksheet carefully.

Download and print the provisional marksheet.

Collect the original marksheet from your school when notified.

The provisional online marksheet can be used for immediate admission and application purposes until the board issues the official hard copy documents.