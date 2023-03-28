ON CAMERA: Video captures powerful tornado hitting US school as 26 people die in Mississippi and Alabama

With a tornado ripping through the states of Mississippi and Alabama in the United States, leaving 26 people dead, a shocking video of the whirlwind hitting a school has gone viral on social media.
Amory High School in the state of Mississippi was hit by a tornado, a clip of which was initially posted by the school's IT director, Sam Strickland.
While the property of the school got damaged, the lights remained intact showcasing how in a matter of seconds everything was in shambles between the school corridors.
US President Joe Biden has announced a federal emergency for areas impacted by the tornado.
“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," said a statement by the White House.
