On Camera: Five suspended after scuffle breaks out at Amity University

Noida: A clash took place among students of Amity University in a class, following which five students have been suspended. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The fight continued despite the presence of a woman teacher in the class.
According to the police, the fight broke out over a seat between a student identified as Ankush Chaprana and other students.
Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Chaprana and action will be taken after further investigation.
According to a statement from the university, five students have been suspended and their parents have also been called to the university.
