Amity University Mumbai to start MTech in Defence Technology

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', Amity University Mumbai has launched a program of M.Tech in defence technology. The program will launch from the upcoming academic year 2022-23. The program will jointly be worked on by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and all India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The program will be offered in two sections- Aerospace technology and Communication Systems & Sensors.

‘’Through this unique program and with legacy of Amity University towards armed forces we are committed to contribute in the defence sector with skilled manpower’’, says Amity Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Dr A W Santhosh Kumar.