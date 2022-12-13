ON CAMERA: Bihar police physically assaults TET aspirants in Patna

TET teachers protest | PTI

Patna: Aspirants of Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) were physically assaulted by police on Tuesday as they were holding protests against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Police personnel can be seen holding sticks and thrashing the aspirants in Patna.

The police action came on the first day of the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Pertinently, the teachers have been protesting for a long time as they demand the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement.

As per the demands put out by the teachers, the Bihar Education department has not done anything concrete to solve the issue.