ON CAMERA: Bihar police physically assaults TET aspirants in Patna

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
TET teachers protest | PTI
Patna: Aspirants of Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) were physically assaulted by police on Tuesday as they were holding protests against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna.

The police action came on the first day of the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Pertinently, the teachers have been protesting for a long time as they demand the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement.

As per the demands put out by the teachers, the Bihar Education department has not done anything concrete to solve the issue.

