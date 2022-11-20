e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Bihar school teacher attracts students to children in this fun way

The caption mentioned that spending some time with the children would result in one forgetting about their problems.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Teacher at Banka's U.M.S. Kathoun dances with her students |
Banka: In the post-Covid times, several students want to avoid getting out of their comfort zone to reach their school. However, a viral video on social media shows how a teacher, Khushbu Kumari, from Bihar makes it difficult for her students to not go to school.

The video, shot at Banka's U.M.S. Kathoun school, where the teacher is seen dancing with her students is winning hearts. The 2-minute video shows the excitement and joy within students as they shake their legs with the teacher on the fun song 'Koi Ladki Hai' from the movie 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai.'

article-image

The video was posted on the Twitter handle 'Teachers of Bihar.' The caption mentioned that spending some time with the children would result in one forgetting about their problems.

