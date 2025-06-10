 OJEE Results 2025 Likely To Be Announced Today At ojee.nic.in; Here's How To Check
Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
OJEE Results 2025 | Official Website

OJEE Results 2025: The Department of Skill Development & Technical Education, Government of Odisha, will announce the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2025 results soon. According to media reports, the OJEE Results 2025 is likely to be announced today, June 10, 2025, in the evening. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the OJEE Results 2025 at ojee.nic.in.

The results will be made public during a press conference by the state minister of technical education and skill development. Along with the results, the board is expected to announce the course-wise toppers' names, marks, pass percentages and other important details.

In order to access the OJEE Results 2025, candidates will have to enter their registration number and other required details on the portal.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12. The examination was conducted across three shifts a day, each lasting two hours. The first shift was from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

OJEE is the entrance examination for admission to various courses run by government as well as private institutions in Odisha. These are undergraduate courses like BPharm and BSc Nursing, postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and MSc Nursing. It also encompasses admissions to Integrated MBA, BCAT, Post BSc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, and part-time MTech courses.

OJEE Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link OJEE Results 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The OJEE Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the OJEE Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

