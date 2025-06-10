 Delhi University To Launch Unique Course To Help Students Navigate Love, Heartbreak, And Relationship Red Flags
Delhi University is launching a new undergraduate elective, “Negotiating Intimate Relationships,” starting in the 2025–26 session. The course aims to help students understand emotional challenges, spot red flags, and build healthy relationships. Open to all disciplines, it blends psychological theory with real-life examples like movie analysis and social media discussions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
DU to Launch ‘Negotiating Intimate Relationships’ Course for Undergraduates | Image: Canva

In a pioneering step towards supporting students' emotional well-being, Delhi University is set to introduce a new undergraduate elective course titled "Negotiating Intimate Relationships" from the 2025–26 academic session. This initiative, reported by The Times of India, is designed to address the emotional challenges students face in modern-day relationships, especially within the context of social media and dating apps.

A Psychology-Backed Approach to Relationship Education

Offered by the Department of Psychology, this four-credit course has been available on the university's official website since 2023 but will now be formally launched for students across all disciplines, as per the media reports. The course aims to help students:

- Understand the foundations of friendships and romantic bonds

- Recognize early signs of toxic behavior or emotional manipulation

- Learn strategies for building healthy, respectful, and long-lasting relationships

According to the report, this decision comes in response to increasing incidents of emotional distress and interpersonal violence among youth, with Delhi University aiming to create a safer and more emotionally aware campus environment.

Course Structure and Weekly Engagement

The curriculum is divided into four key units:

- Psychology of Friendships and Close Bonds

- Theories of Love and Sexuality such as Sternberg's Triangular Theory and Two-Factor Theory

- Identification of Red Flags related to jealousy, coercion, and intimate partner violence

- Methods for Relationship Well-Being and Emotional Resilience

The lectures and tutorials will be in three lectures and one tutorial weekly. As per the report, the tutorial will include:

- Analysis of films (Kabir Singh, Titanic)

- Group debates on dating culture

- Social media network analysis

- Use of Sternberg’s love scale to evaluate romantic experiences

Emotional Intelligence Meets Education

The core objective of this course is to build emotional intelligence, helping students identify triggers, resolve conflicts, and navigate romantic and platonic relationships in a healthy manner. It blends psychological theory with real-world application to enhance students’ interpersonal skills. Students who have passed their Class 12 examination will be eligible to enroll in the course.

