 JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Result Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Important Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Result Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Important Dates

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Result Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Important Dates

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the mock seat allocation 2 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 tomorrow at josaa.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Dates | Official Website

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the mock seat allocation 2 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 tomorrow, June 11, 2025. Mock Seat Allocation 2 will be displayed based on the choices submitted by candidates up to 5 PM on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the mock seat allocation at josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA 2025 Counselling procedure is going on as per schedule. Mock Seat Allocation 1 results were announced on June 9, 2025, as per the options provided by candidates until 8 PM on June 8, 2025.

Applicants have time to register and complete their preferences for academic courses. The window for choice filling and registration will be closed on June 12, 2025. After this, JoSAA will perform data reconciliation, verification, and validation on June 13, 2025.

Results for Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on June 14, 2025. From the same date, the online reporting procedure will start, comprising fee payment, document upload, and reply to questions raised by the authorities. It will run up to June 18, 2025, which is also the deadline to make fee payment for Round 1.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Dates

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Dates | Official Website

Read Also
SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration Begins For 14,582 Group B & C Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Dates,...
article-image

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mock seat allocation 2 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the JoSAA Counselling 2025 mock seat allocation round 2 result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the JoSAA Counselling 2025 mock seat allocation result and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees