OJEE 2024 Counselling Registration Opens Tomorrow, Apply At ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling for 2024 is set to start tomorrow, July 8, at ojee.nic.in. Aspiring candidates for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and integrated MSc programmes can begin the registration process for the OJEE counselling 2024.

Seats will be allocated based on candidates' merit and scores from the entrance examination, with preference given to those with JEE Main scores.

Documents Required for OJEE 2024 Counseling:

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Passport size photographs

Qualifying exam mark sheet

OJEE 2024 Admit Card

OJEE 2024 Score Card

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Medical Certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main 2024 Scorecard (if applicable)

Important Dates for OJEE 2024 Counseling:

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee, and choice filling: July 10, 2024, to July 16, 2024

Modification and locking of choices: By July 16, 2024

1st round of seat allotment result: July 19, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee: July 19, 2024, to July 24, 2024

2nd round of seat allotment result: July 26, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees): July 26, 2024, to July 29, 2024

Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees, and choice filling: July 31, 2024, to August 1, 2024

Modification and locking of choices: By August 1, 2024

Mop-Up round seat allotment result: August 3, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees): August 3, 2024, to August 5, 2024

Read Also Assam APSC CCE Main Exam 2024 Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download

How to apply:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click to the link that reads 'OJEE Counseling Registration 2024'.

Enter the required details and fill out the registration form.

Cross check your registration form and click on 'Submit'.

Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to prepare their documents in advance and ensure they meet all requirements for a smooth counseling process.