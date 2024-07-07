Assam APSC CCE Main Exam 2024 Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download | Representative image

The admit card for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2024 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The scheduled dates for the APSC CCE 2024 Mains exam are July 26 and July 28. APSC CCE 2024 admit cards are available for download on the official exam website, apsc.nic.in, for candidates who have submitted an application.



There will be two sessions for the exam. The afternoon session will run from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM, while the morning session will run from 9 AM to 12 PM.

How to download?

In order to obtain their APSC CCE 2024 admit card, candidates must enter their application number and birthdate.



-Go to apsc.nic.in, the official website of the APSC.

-Select the "Call letters/Admit Cards" link.

-To download the e-Admission Certificate for the Combined Competittive (Main) Examination - 2023, proceed to step three.

-Enter your application/roll number, date of birth, and examination name.

-Download the admit card and print it out.

Candidates must bring their valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, Pan card, or voter ID card, to the exam site in addition to their APSC CCE 2024 admit card. In the event that there is an error on the APSC CCE admit card 2024, candidates must get in touch with the exam authority to have it corrected.

APSC CCE 2024

Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), Assam Finance Service (AFS), Assam Labour Service (ALS), Assam Taxation Service (ATS), and other related services select candidates through the APSC CCE exam.