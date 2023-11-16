OJEE 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Know How To Apply | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the registration window for the OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 process for admission into BPharm and MPharm programmes tomorrow. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

On November 15, 2023, the committee released the OJEE mock seat allotment list, aligning with the choices made by candidates. Choice locking for OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 commenced today, and candidates must finalise their program and college preferences by 11:59 PM tomorrow.

The results for OJEE 2023 seat allotment are scheduled to be announced on November 20. Subsequently, candidates are required to pay the course fee and upload necessary documents between November 20 and 24. Registration for OJEE 2023 counselling round 2 will kick off on November 30.

How to apply

Go to the official website of OJEE counselling 2023

Select the counselling registration link for B Pharma and M Pharma courses

Click on new registration and enter the required details

Fill out the counselling application form

Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

