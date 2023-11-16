Odisha NRTS 2023: Result Of Scholarship Programme Out; Check Here For Details | Canva

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the results for the 2023 National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) exam. Using their name and roll number, candidates can view the results via the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. If they fulfil the requirements, selected individuals will get Rs. 250 per month for a maximum of two years. The exam had an application fee of Rs. 60.

The organization that administers the annual National Rural Talent Scholarship test is the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE). The application period for 2023 opened on August 7 at 10 AM, and registration was accepted until August 19 at midnight. September 25 was the date of the examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must be enrolled in Class 9 or have finished Class 8.

They must receive a "No Objection Certificate" from their school, which attests to the fact that they follow the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's curriculum and are approved by the state government.

Furthermore, the award is only available to students who are enrolled in institutions that use this particular curriculum.

How to download:

Visit the official portal of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the Results tab on the home page

Select the NRTS result link

Clicking on the link will open the results page

Enter the necessary details – candidate’s roll number and name

Submit the long credentials

The Odisha NRTS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the NRTS scorecard in pdf format

Take a printout of the result for future reference

Read Also Pradhan Urges Odisha Government To Sign MoU For Setting Up PM SHRI Schools

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)