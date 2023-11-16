Odisha NRTS 2023: Result Of Scholarship Programme Out; Check Here For Details

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the results for the 2023 National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) exam. Using their name and roll number, candidates can view the results via the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. If they fulfil the requirements, selected individuals will get Rs. 250 per month for a maximum of two years. The exam had an application fee of Rs. 60.
The organization that administers the annual National Rural Talent Scholarship test is the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE). The application period for 2023 opened on August 7 at 10 AM, and registration was accepted until August 19 at midnight. September 25 was the date of the examination.
Eligibility Criteria
Students must be enrolled in Class 9 or have finished Class 8.
They must receive a "No Objection Certificate" from their school, which attests to the fact that they follow the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's curriculum and are approved by the state government.
Furthermore, the award is only available to students who are enrolled in institutions that use this particular curriculum.
How to download:
Visit the official portal of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in
Click on the Results tab on the home page
Select the NRTS result link
Clicking on the link will open the results page
Enter the necessary details – candidate’s roll number and name
Submit the long credentials
The Odisha NRTS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Download the NRTS scorecard in pdf format
Take a printout of the result for future reference
