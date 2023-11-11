OJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule Announced For Pharmacy Courses At ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 Pharmacy Counselling Schedule Revealed | Representative image

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has unveiled the counselling schedule for OJEE 2023 pharmacy courses. Aspiring candidates can access the schedule on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Here's a concise breakdown of the crucial dates and steps to navigate through the process:

Choice Filling Window: The OJEE 2023 choice filling window will be open until November 14, 2023.

Mock Seat Allotment: On November 15, 2023, a mock seat allotment will be displayed based on candidates' filled choices.

Choice Locking: Candidates can lock in their choices until November 16, 2023.

Seat Allotment - Round 1: The eagerly awaited seat allotment results for round 1 will be announced on November 20, 2023.

Download Allotment Result: To access the OJEE seat allotment result 2023, candidates must use their login details, including registration number and date of birth.

Online Reporting: From November 20 to November 24, 2023, shortlisted candidates are required to complete the online reporting process.

How to Fill OJEE 2023 Choices:

Candidates can effortlessly navigate the choice-filling process by following these steps:

Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Click on the "OJEE Pharmacy Choice Filling" link on the home page.

Enter login details and submit.

Fill in choices and click submit.

Download and print the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates must respond to any queries by November 26, 2023.

