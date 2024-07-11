 Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Entrance Exam Results Released!
Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Entrance Exam Results Released!

Exams were held for undergraduate (UG) courses from June 4–6, 2024. These programs include Fisheries Science (BFSc), Veterinary Science (BVSc), and Science (BSc).

Updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Official Website |

The results for the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) entrance exam have officially been released. The candidates who appeared for the said exam can now check their results on the OUAT's official website. At ouat.ac.in, candidates need to go to the admissions sections on the homepage. A new page will open. Candidates will need to login on the page to view their results. Login details require a registered email, mobile number and OTP, along with Captcha. After logging in, candidates will be directed to another page where they need to enter their application number, and Date of Birth to view the scorecard.

Candidates who wish to check their results can also view their scorecards by clicking here.

Result Page

Result Page | Official Website

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Important Details

The details related to the counselling session will soon be made available to the candidates on the official website.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

