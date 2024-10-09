 Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family Torture
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family Torture

Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family Torture

Rani Pradhan, a final year undergraduate student from Kukudakhandi village in Berhampur Sadar police station area, set herself on fire by pouring petrol near the Panchayat Samity office on Monday afternoon, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
article-image

Berhampur: A 20-year-old woman, who allegedly set herself on fire because of torture by her father and stepmother, died during treatment at a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

About The Case

Rani Pradhan, a final year undergraduate student from Kukudakhandi village in Berhampur Sadar police station area, set herself on fire by pouring petrol near the Panchayat Samity office on Monday afternoon, they said.

SP Sarvana Vivek M said she suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where she died.

FPJ Shorts
‘One Should Never Be Overconfident,’ Says Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Message To Congress After Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results
‘One Should Never Be Overconfident,’ Says Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Message To Congress After Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results
'People Of Haryana Have Done Wonders By Make 'Lotus' Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says PM Modi
'People Of Haryana Have Done Wonders By Make 'Lotus' Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says PM Modi
'Kylian Mbappe Could Face Psychological Breakdown': Liverpool’s French Star Voices Worry for Teammate Amid Intense Criticism
'Kylian Mbappe Could Face Psychological Breakdown': Liverpool’s French Star Voices Worry for Teammate Amid Intense Criticism
Maharashtra: Mahavikas Aghadi's Seat-Sharing Agreement Remains Unresolved, Fuels Internal Strife In Congress
Maharashtra: Mahavikas Aghadi's Seat-Sharing Agreement Remains Unresolved, Fuels Internal Strife In Congress
Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Absconding Gangrape Accused Dies Of Electrocution In Odisha; Police Confirm Death
article-image

Initial inquiry has revealed that she took the step as her father and stepmother allegedly tortured her, police said.

Her mother died when she was just three years old, following which her father married another woman and they have a son.

"We have detained her father for interrogation. The exact cause will be known only after the integration of her father and other relatives," said the SP.

A case of unnatural death was registered, police said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More

Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More

Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers...

Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers...

Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family...

Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family...

Gujarat: IIM Ahmedabad Cancels Student Admission Over Submission Of Documents; HC Issues Notice To...

Gujarat: IIM Ahmedabad Cancels Student Admission Over Submission Of Documents; HC Issues Notice To...

Chartered Financial Institute Level I August Results To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link & How TO...

Chartered Financial Institute Level I August Results To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link & How TO...