 Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that an Ayurveda college will be set up at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district at a cost of Rs 85 crore, and the state will get eight more 'Panchakarma' centres this year.

A Panchakarma centre is a facility that provides Ayurvedic healthcare services, focusing on therapeutic cleansing methods.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Statement

"It has been decided to establish a new Ayurvedic college at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district this year with the joint efforts of both the state government and the Centre. An estimated Rs 85 crore will be spent for this purpose," Majhi said, while addressing a function celebrating the state-level National Ayurveda Day here.

article-image

At present, a Panchakarma unit is functioning under AYUSH in the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, and two such units are being built in the Bargarh and Keonjhar headquarters hospitals.

To provide more healthcare facilities, eight more Panchakarma centers will be built in various districts, he said.

"Odisha has three government Ayurvedic colleges, four government homeopathic colleges, five government Ayurvedic and four government homeopathic hospitals, where new generation doctors are being trained and many patients from the state and outside are being treated," Majhi said.

Apart from this, 1,011 AYUSH dispensaries are currently functioning, out of which 620 are Ayurvedic, 562 are homeopathic and nine are Unani dispensaries. All these medical centers are providing services to the people in villages and other neglected areas, he said.

article-image

Under the National AYUSH Mission, three integrated AYUSH hospitals are being built in Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Balasore, said the chief minister.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that through the AYUSH Department, the state government is taking steps towards reaching Ayurveda treatment at both the village and urban levels.

More than 2.3 crore patients have been provided with services through Ayurveda treatment so far this year, Mahaling said.

