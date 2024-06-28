Odisha Staff Selection Commission Releases Exam Date For ATO Preliminary Exam 2024 | Representative Image

For the position of Assistant Training Officer (2024), the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has made available the updated preliminary exam schedule (ATO). The notification states that the preliminary exam will be administered via OMR mode on July 14, 2024, from 10 AM to noon. The exam is being conducted to shortlist candidates for hiring in 250 ATO positions.

Candidates who have registered can get their admit cards by visiting the official website, ossc.gov.in, starting on July 9, 2024, using their user ID & password, to appear for the examination.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Official notice

"They may apply for permission from the Commission in the prescribed format along with the required documents and their admission letter and send the same only through e-mail to orissassc@gmail.com by July 11, 2024. No request in this regard will be considered after July 11, 2024. No other mode of communication will be entertained in this regard. Under no circumstances will a PWD candidate be allowed to use Scribe in the examination without prior permission from the Commission," read the notification.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.