Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Announces Recruitment Test Schedule For June, July, August 2024 | Representative Image

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has unveiled the schedule for upcoming recruitment tests, slated for June, July, and August 2024. Candidates who have registered can view the schedule on the official website, ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the months of June, July &August 2024. The dates of the examinations are subject to change. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the official notice read.

Exam schedule | Official Website

In June, exams include the CTSRE 2023 Preliminary exam on June 9, the Combined Graduate Level preliminary exam (CGL 2023) on June 23, and the OSSC VSA Computer Skill Test on June 12.

In July, exams feature the Assistant Training Officer under DTET, 2024, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2024, and the System Assistant under Odisha Information Commission, 2024.

In August, exams comprise the Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 for JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical), the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2023, the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023, and the Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Junior Mining Officer, Junior MVI & Tracer).

Steps To Download Exam Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Go to the quick links section on the homepage

Step 3: Navigate to the exam schedule PDF link

Step 4: Click and open the PDF

Step 5: View the exam schedule

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the data and detailed information related to the recruitment exams.