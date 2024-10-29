 Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in

Recruitment for Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers in Government Secondary Schools for 2024 has been announced by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by going to the commission's website, ossc.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image

Recruitment for Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers in Government Secondary Schools for 2024 has been announced by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by going to the commission's website, ossc.gov.in.

The goal of this recruitment campaign is to fill 6,025 LTR Teacher vacancies in Government Secondary Schools in Odisha, Bhubaneswar, comprising TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM & CBZ), and language instructors. 1,988 of the total positions are set aside exclusively for women.

Important dates: 

Online Registration Start Date: October 30  

FPJ Shorts
Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in
Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media

Online Registration End Date: November 29  

Application Form Submission Start Date: October 30  

Application Form Submission End Date: December 2  

Application Edit Window: October 30 to December 4

Vacancy details:

TGT Arts

TGT Science (PCM)

TGT Science (CBZ)

Hindi Teacher

Sanskrit Teacher

Telugu Teacher

Urdu Teacher 

Read Also
OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside
article-image

How to register for OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the LTR Teacher 2024 application link.

Step 3: Complete the registration form, pay for it, and submit it. 

Step 4: Save and print out for future reference. 

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 38 on January 1, 2024. 

Educational requirements: 

Option 1: a bachelor's degree in arts or commerce, or a Shastri (Sanskrit) degree from an approved university, with at least 50% of the possible points (45% for candidates who are SC/ST, PwD, or SEBC).

Option 2: Earn a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or a three-year B.Ed.-M.Ed. degree from an institution approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Option 3: Four-year integrated BA/BEd degree from an NCTE-recognised university that includes two academic disciplines and has a minimum of 50% overall (45% for SC/ST/PwD/SEBC applicants).

Selection process:

A preliminary exam, a main written exam, and certificate verification are the three steps in the OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024 selection process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

GATE 2025 Mock Test Links Activated Now At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Mock Test Links Activated Now At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Madhya Pradesh: 8 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Given Grades

Madhya Pradesh: 8 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Given Grades

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024 Begins: Apply Now for 5272 Female Health Worker Vacancies

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024 Begins: Apply Now for 5272 Female Health Worker Vacancies

JEE Main 2025: January Session Registration Open, Exams Scheduled From Jan 22 To 31

JEE Main 2025: January Session Registration Open, Exams Scheduled From Jan 22 To 31