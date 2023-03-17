Odisha police constable written exam result out: click here for direct link

Odisha Police State Selection Board releases the result for the Odisha Police written examination for the post of constable (Civil).
Appeared candidates can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.
The written examination was held on February 26 by Odisha Police State Selection Board.
Candidates can check their marks on the above given link their using their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Physical efficiency test (PET) and Physical Measurement test (PMT).
Odisha Police Constable exam result: steps to check
Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com
Click on your district
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer keys and download the same for future reference.
Check here for the district wise list of the shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET.
