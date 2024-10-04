Odisha OSSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam This Month: Check Date, Marking Scheme & More

OSSC | official website

Odisha OSSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on October 27, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 Group A and B vacancies. Group B positions would pay roughly Rs 44,900, while Group A postings will pay almost Rs 56,100.

The candidates who are to appear for the exam must make a note of the test details. There will be 2 objective-style exam question papers that will be 200 marks each and will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. It is also important for the candidates to note that there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks.

You can download the exam schedule from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

How To Download the Exam Schedule

1. First of all, go to the official exam website

2. Try to search for "Exams" or "Examination Schedule" link on the homepage

3. Now click the link in order to open the document

4. Go through the details and make a note of the timings, subjects, and dates

5. Save and download for future use

The candidate's admit card contains details such as the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, test center location, date, time, and day of test instruction.

Steps To Download Admit Card

1. Go to the official website, www.opsc.gov.in

2. Find 'Admit Card Link' on the website's homepage

3. Click on the "Admit Card" or "Hall Ticket" like that is appearing to open it

4. Proceed to fill in the required credentials, like the application number, password or date of birth

5. Your admit card will now open on your screen

6. Save and download it for future use

Do's & Don'ts at the Exam Centre

1. Reach Early: Try to reach the test centre at least an hour before to avoid any kind of rush during the last moment.

2. Carry along Documents: Take the admit card when you are there, and also with a valid photo identity paper, either that of a passport or driver's license, etc.

3. Dress Code: It is very important for the candidates to follow the dress code set by the exam-conducting body.

4. Guidelines: Never forget to read the guidelines about the examination before sitting in an examination hall.

5. Things Required: Allowed to carry pens, pencils, and all items; but check guidelines, in case any of these items are not allowed.

6. Switch Off Your Mobile: Ensure that the mobile has been switched off or should be kept in silent mode. Obey all instructions issued by exam invigilators.

7. Follow Instructions: Listen for any instructions that may be given just before the test begins.

More details related to the examination can be checked on the official website, www.opsc.gov.in.