Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship Exam Admit Card Out : Admit Card Download Guide

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha is set to conduct the NMMS 2023 exam on November 5, 2023. Eligible students in Class 8 from government, government-aided, or local body schools can participate.

Aspirants can now get their NMMS admit cards for free from the official website - scertodisha.nic.in. A total of 3,314 scholarships will be awarded across 30 districts, with specific provisions for SC, ST, SEBC, and physically handicapped candidates.

The NMMS exam doesn't have a fixed syllabus but aligns with the Class 7 and 8 curriculum. Successful candidates will receive a monthly ₹1,000 scholarship for four years, spanning from Class 9 to 12.

The NMMS Scholarship 2023 exam comprises two key sections:

Mental Ability Test (MAT): This section is composed of 90 multiple-choice questions designed to assess students' reasoning and critical thinking abilities. The questions cover various topics, including analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern recognition and hidden figures, among others. The MAT segment evaluates a student's ability to solve complex problems and think analytically.

Scholastics Aptitude Test (SAT): In this segment, students will encounter questions related to subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology, history, political science, geography, and economics. The SAT section aims to assess the candidate's scholastic aptitude and knowledge in various academic disciplines. It evaluates the depth of the candidate's understanding in these subjects and their ability to apply their knowledge effectively.

Both sections of the NMMS Scholarship exam are crucial for determining a student's eligibility for the scholarship and their overall academic abilities. Success in this examination can lead to the award of a monthly scholarship.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download the NMMS admit card:

Step 1 - Open the official website of for NMMS 2023 Odisha -scertodisha.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the 'NMMS admit card download link for 2023' tab.

Step 3 - Fill in your correct login credentials and submit to login.

Step 4 - Your NMMS 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Download and save your admit card.

