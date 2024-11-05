 Odisha HSC 10th Board Exam 2025 Registration Begins At bseodisha.ac.in; Apply NOW!
Odisha HSC 10th Board Exam 2025 Registration Begins At bseodisha.ac.in; Apply NOW!

The application for the Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 has been made available by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The application for the Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 has been made available by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Applicants who plan to sit for the BSE Odisha HSC exam can get the application form via bseodisha.ac.in, the official BSE Odisha website.

The official website will host the online application form until November 18, 2024. 

How to download the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the link to the Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 application form.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information.

Step 4: The screen will display the application form.

Step 5: Download the page and review the application.

The B.S.E., Odisha can be contacted by the log-in authority by email at transfer0222@gmail.com if they have any issues completing the online application forms. The message should include the precise issue encountered, the school code, and the log-in authority's mobile number. 

Eligibility criteria:

Students who performed well in Class 9 during the 2023–24 school year were promoted to Class 10 from accredited secondary schools.

Ex-regular students starting in 2014.

Students enrolled in the CC Regular category of the Board's Correspondence Course.

