Odisha Government Raises Minimum Wages For Government, Private Sectors

The state government has recently announced a substantial rise in the daily minimum wages for workers in different sectors, in preparation for the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly elections. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that this increase would have a direct positive impact on a large number of workers, including those categorized as unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled.

The employees involved in both public and private industries in order to receive these advantages, a PTI report said citing the CMO.

How much is the increase in wages?

The updated plan will result in a significant rise in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, increasing from Rs 352 to Rs 450. Likewise, the minimum wage for semi-skilled workers has been raised from Rs 392 to Rs 500, PTI added.

Skilled workers will now be paid Rs 550, which is a significant rise from the previous amount of Rs 442. Furthermore, the minimum wage for highly skilled laborers has been increased from Rs 502 to Rs 600, PTI reported.

The state government intends to alleviate the financial struggles of workers and improve their quality of life by significantly raising the minimum wages. This move will also have positive effects on the economy, as it will increase consumer spending and promote a fairer distribution of wealth, PTI said.

With inputs from agencies