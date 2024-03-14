Odisha Government Raises Junior Teachers' Salary To ₹20,000 | Representational pic

The government of Odisha has recently declared a significant increase in the salary of junior teachers, raising it from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000 per month. This admirable move is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the lives of 12,784 teachers who have dedicatedly worked for over three years in primary and upper primary schools throughout the state.

In spite of the significant pay increase, the government has demonstrated financial responsibility by assigning an additional annual budget of Rs 95 crore to accommodate the salary rise, according to a PTI report.

Implementation from January 1

The government's commitment to acknowledging and appreciating the efforts of its educators is highlighted by the decision to implement a salary increase retroactively from January 1, 2023. The government carefully considered the demands expressed by teachers across the state before deciding to enhance the pay of junior teachers, PTI said citing an CMO official.

The official told PTI that the government has chosen to raise the salary of junior teachers in the state in response to their demands.

Furthermore, the hike is likely to enhance teacher retention rates and attract skilled individuals to pursue careers in education, thereby fortifying the quality and effectiveness of the state's educational infrastructure, PTI reported.

With inputs from agencies