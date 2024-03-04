Odisha Government Collaborates With IIT-Bhubaneswar To Enhance Education For Visually Impaired Students | Representative image

The government of Odisha recently made an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar to improve education for visually impaired students in the state. The goal is to provide inclusive and high-quality education.

The agreement was officially signed by the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, with the presence of SSEPD Minister Ashok Panda and Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi, as reported by PTI.

IIT-Bhubaneswar will provide technical guidance and assistance

The Principal Secretary, Sethi told PTI, IIT-Bhubaneswar will provide technical guidance and assistance in finding suitable assistive devices that are customized to meet the specific requirements of visually impaired students as part of the MoU.

Minister Panda emphasized the notable progress achieved in assistive technology, specifically in the field of computers, tablets, and smartphones. This advancement has allowed visually impaired individuals to proficiently interact with regular texts for reading and writing, PTI added.

The initiative aims to provide students with training, offer career guidance, establish recording facilities, and create art centers that are easily accessible, the report said.

The Odisha government is striving to establish a favorable atmosphere for the comprehensive growth and empowerment of visually impaired students.