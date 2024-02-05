Odisha Government And JNU Sign MoU To Promote Odia Language And Culture

Jawaharlal Nehru University | File Photo

The government of Odisha has made a major move to support the language and culture of Odia by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalized at the current three-day World Odia Language Conference, with Odisha government's Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agrawal and JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit representing their respective institutions, according to a report by PTI.

The deal sets the stage for creating the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies at JNU, which will focus on delving into the leadership, governance, and impact of Biju Patnaik, the former chief minister of Odisha.

In a joint effort, the Odisha government has pledged to offer a one-time monetary aid of Rs 10 crore to support the creation of the educational institution, PTI said.

The focus of the center extends beyond Biju Patnaik's leadership and governance. It also aims to delve into the Jagannath culture and manuscriptology of ancient Odia literature, the report added.

Vice-Chancellor Pandit emphasized that the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies would play a pivotal role in creating favorable conditions for the promotion of the Odia language, literature, and culture. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to celebrate and safeguard the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region, PTI added.

This holistic approach reflects a commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.