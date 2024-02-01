JNU MBA 2024 Admissions: Registration Open, Apply by February 28

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially initiated the registration process for the MBA programme for the academic year 2024. Aspiring candidates are invited to apply for the JNU MBA 2024 admissions by visiting the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The application window is open until February 28, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a government-recognized university.

The bachelor's degree should include a minimum of 3 years of education after completing higher secondary (10+2) or its equivalent.

General category, OBC, and EWS applicants need a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in their qualifying degree.

Applicants must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 conducted by IIMs. CAT registration number and score are mandatory for the application.

Read Also JNU Vice Chancellor Urges Students To Prioritize Studies Over Politics Amid Controversy

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the 'JNU MBA 2024' link.

If not registered, click on 'New Registration' and complete the registration process.

Log in using the generated details and submit the application.

Fill in personal and qualification details in the online application.

Upload scanned images of required documents in the specified size and format.

Make the online payment of the application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees:

General/EWS/OBC: Rs 2,000

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 1,000

Course Fees:

General: Rs 12 lakhs (payable in four equal instalments)

OBC: Rs 8 lakhs (payable in four equal instalments)

SC/ST/DA: Rs 6 lakhs (payable in four equal instalments)

For further details, applicants can refer to the official JNU website or contact the admissions office.