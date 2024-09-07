 Odisha DEIEd Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check How To Download
Odisha DEIEd Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check How To Download



Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Odisha DEIEd Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check How To Download | Representational pic

The D.El.Ed. course admit cards have been made available by the Odisha Staff Selection Board (OSSB). On the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in, candidates who are scheduled to take the entrance exam for admission to the Teacher Training Course can now download their Odisha D.El.Ed CT Admit Card 2024.

Multiple-choice questions will be asked in a computer-based test (CBT) format for the Odisha D.El.Ed exam. The exam dates for 2024 are September 12–15. Every day, there will be three exam slots: 9:00 am to 10:30 am for Slot 1, 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm for Slot 2, and 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm for Slot 3.

How to download?

-Go to scert.samsodisha.gov.in, the official website of SCERT SAMS Odisha.
-Select the "Download Admit Card" link located on the homepage.
-Type your application number and birthdate into the newly opened tab.
-Your Odisha DElEd Admit Card 2024 will show up on the screen after you click the "Submit" button.
-Download and print your Odisha D.El.Ed Hall Ticket for future use.

Important details in admit card:

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Candidate’s Photograph

article-image

Signature of Candidate

Exam name

Course Name

Exam Center Location

Exam Center Code

Slot Timings

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location according to the shift reporting times listed on their Odisha DElEd Entrance Exam Admit Card 2024. Candidates can now verify their specific exam centre from their admit card, as the entrance exam will be held at multiple locations.

