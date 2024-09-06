Haryana PSC Recruitment For 146 Posts: Admit Cards Released; Direct Link Inside!

HPSC, Panchkula |

HPSC Recruitment Admit Card 2024: The admit cards for the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment campaign have been released. The candidates who are eligible to take the examination will be able to download their admit cards from the HPSC's official website at hpsc.gov.in .

The candidates will need to use their credentials, like their application number and Date of Birth (DoB).

The admit cards have been released for the below posts:

1. MVO Posts - Direct Link Here

2. AE (Civil, Mechanical) Posts - Direct Link Here

3. AE (Electrical) - Direct Link Here

4. Manager (Electrical) - Direct Link Here

5. SDE (Electrical) - Direct Link Here

"Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre," the official notification read.

"The candidate who has against Advt. No. I(3)/2018 for the post of Manager (Electrical) in HSIDC and Corrigendum dated 16.05.2019 are required to upload the Photo Signature and requisite particulars as asked in the application form before downloading the admit card for the Screening Test of the aforementioned said post," the notification added.

The scheduled date of the tests is September 8, 2024. The purpose of the recruitment drive is to fill 146 positions across multiple departments.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To take the exam, each applicant needs to have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates be permitted to appear for the exam if they do not have a valid admit card.