CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Released

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the sample question papers (SQPs) and marking schemes (MS) for classes 10 and 12 for the 2024–25 student batch on September 5. Sample papers and marking schemes for Class 10 and Class 12 may be found on CBSE.gov.in. To ensure curriculum coverage and uniformity, the Board has made sample papers and grading schemes available.



“Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life,” the CBSE notification read.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025

The topics and sections covered in the 2024–25 syllabus are included in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers. Multiple choice, assertion-reasoning, short answer, long answer, case-based, situation-based, and open-ended short answer questions will all be included in the sample papers for the CBSE 2025 test. Three hours will pass during the exam.

How to download?

-Visit the official CBSE Academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

-Locate and click on the 'CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025' link on the website.

Read Also CBSE Opens Its First Regional Office In Dubai

-When you click, a new PDF file will open with links to the sample papers for Classes 10 and 12.

-Click the link, and the example paper will appear on the screen.

-Decide which subject you wish to check the sample paper for.

-When finished, print a physical copy of the example paper and store a copy for later use.

CBSE Board Exams 2025



The dates of the CBSE board exams 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 are set for February 15 to April 15. On the official website, cbse.nic.in, the official CBSE exam date sheet for 2024–25 is anticipated to be released in November or December. Additionally, it is anticipated that the CBSE 2025 results would be released in May.