 Odisha Crime: 5 School Teachers Held For 'Raping' Minor In Kendrapara
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Crime: 5 School Teachers Held For 'Raping' Minor In Kendrapara

Odisha Crime: 5 School Teachers Held For 'Raping' Minor In Kendrapara

Five teachers of a private school have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said. The arrests were made on Saturday after the father of the Class-7 student and the district child welfare committee lodged separate complaints at the Rajkanika police station, alleging that the accused teachers had raped the minor, a senior officer said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Crime: 5 School Teachers Held For 'Raping' Minor In Kendrapara | Representational Image

Kendrapara: Five teachers of a private school have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said.

The arrests were made on Saturday after the father of the Class-7 student and the district child welfare committee lodged separate complaints at the Rajkanika police station, alleging that the accused teachers had raped the minor, a senior officer said.

The parents of the student approached the district child welfare committee after their daughter accused the teachers of abusing her sexually for a long period, he said.

The committee initially investigated the allegation and brought the matter to police, the officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Elvish Yadav Reacts To Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Row Amid Protests & Ban Demand By Yadav Community: 'Director Should Reconsider...'
Elvish Yadav Reacts To Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Row Amid Protests & Ban Demand By Yadav Community: 'Director Should Reconsider...'
From Rohit Sharma To Rajeev Shukla: Unseen Pictures From Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's VIP After Party
From Rohit Sharma To Rajeev Shukla: Unseen Pictures From Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's VIP After Party
Ferrari Worth ₹4 Crore Crashes Near Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Residence In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Several Injured - Video
Ferrari Worth ₹4 Crore Crashes Near Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Residence In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Several Injured - Video
Navi Mumbai: Software Engineer Held For ‘Marriage Trap’, Married Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation & Forced Abortions Over Years
Navi Mumbai: Software Engineer Held For ‘Marriage Trap’, Married Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation & Forced Abortions Over Years
Read Also
Educator Prashant Kirad Calls Out CBSE Over Unequal Difficulty Levels In Viral Video; Plans To File...
article-image

“A complaint was lodged on February 18. After a 48-hour-long investigation, we referred the case to the police for legal action," child welfare committee member Swagatika Patra said.

The panel also directed the district education officer to carry out a separate investigation into the allegation, she said.

"The accused teachers were arrested on the basis of preliminary investigation. Further probe is underway," Rajkanika police station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Mallick said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJD submitted a memorandum to the Kendrapara SP and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on