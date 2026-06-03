Odisha Congress Demands 50% Quota For Women In Medical, Engineering & Professional Courses In State | File Pic

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Wednesday demanded implementation of 50 per cent reservation of seats for female students in medical, engineering and other professional courses in Odisha.

Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik made this demand during a press conference here.

The state government on Tuesday announced enhancement of quota for SC, ST and a new quota for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in medical and technical education starting from the academic year 2026-27.

"We welcome the government's decision to provide reservations to SC, ST and OBC students. Congress has been demanding this for a long time. However, why were women students left out?" Patnaik said.

Since women constitute about 50 per cent of Odisha's population, the government should provide them 50 per cent reservation in higher studies, the Congress leader demanded.

Targeting the Odisha government and central government over the Mahanadi water dispute, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said the BJP has triple-engine governments in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and at the Centre. However, the people of Odisha have been deprived of their rights on the Mahanadi river.

The Mahandai is the lifeline for the people of 18 districts of Odisha, Das said.

The Mahanadi dispute was raised even at the time of the previous (BJD) government, and now, two years have passed since the new BJP government came to power, but no solution was provided to the people of Odisha, he alleged.

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