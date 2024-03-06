 Odisha CM Launches 'Nabin Magic Card' For Students, Offers Exciting Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha CM Launches 'Nabin Magic Card' For Students, Offers Exciting Benefits

Odisha CM Launches 'Nabin Magic Card' For Students, Offers Exciting Benefits

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Naveen Patnaik |

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the 'Nabin Magic Card' for undergraduate and postgraduate students, an official release said.

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced.

Launching the web portal, Patnaik called the youth wealth of the nation and said his government wanted them to realise their potential.

Students will be able to access various facilities

He said the 'Nabin Odisha Magic Card' will help students in personality development, reduce the financial burden on parents and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

With the smartcard, students will be able to access WiFi facilities, recharge mobile phones, get online coaching and discounts on the purchase of books and fare concessions on travel by bus, train and plane.

Read Also
Odisha Government Collaborates With IIT-Bhubaneswar To Enhance Education For Visually Impaired...
article-image

Students earn points that lead to greater rewards

All undergraduate and postgraduate students in Odisha are eligible to register for the card from March 5 at www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in.

By excelling academically, engaging in community service, and participating in extracurricular activities, students earn points that lead to greater rewards, the statement from the CMO said.

With four card levels -- regular, silver, gold, and platinum -- benefits increase with a student's achievements.

With inputs from agencies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NPCI And IISc Join Forces For Blockchain And AI Research

NPCI And IISc Join Forces For Blockchain And AI Research

Students Of Adani Vidya Mandir Dedicate Annual Day To UN Sustainable Development Goals

Students Of Adani Vidya Mandir Dedicate Annual Day To UN Sustainable Development Goals

Odisha CM Launches 'Nabin Magic Card' For Students, Offers Exciting Benefits

Odisha CM Launches 'Nabin Magic Card' For Students, Offers Exciting Benefits

IIT Guwahati Signs MoUs With International Institutions For Academic Programs And Student Exchanges

IIT Guwahati Signs MoUs With International Institutions For Academic Programs And Student Exchanges

Exam Rescheduled For Nine Post-Graduate Computer Science Students In Madhya Pradesh University

Exam Rescheduled For Nine Post-Graduate Computer Science Students In Madhya Pradesh University