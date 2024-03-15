 Odisha CM Inaugurates Modern Educational Complex In Malkangiri District For Tribal Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha CM Inaugurates Modern Educational Complex In Malkangiri District For Tribal Students

Odisha CM Inaugurates Modern Educational Complex In Malkangiri District For Tribal Students

The educational complex, spanning 7 acres and costing approximately Rs 19 crore, was inaugurated by the CM via video conferencing. Odisha's modern educational complex in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district, is aimed at holistic development of students. State-of-the-art facilities, including e-library, activity rooms, and hostels. Read more.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha. | Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a modern educational complex at Badapada in the ‘Swabhiman’ area of the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Swabhiman Anchal, previously known as the cut-off area in Malkangiri district, was once a stronghold of Maoist insurgents until the state government constructed the Gurupriya bridge, connecting the region.

Read Also
Odisha CM Announces Service Benefits for Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees in Non-Government-Aided...
article-image

The educational complex, spanning 7 acres and costing approximately Rs 19 crore, was inaugurated by the CM via video conferencing.

Designed to cater to over 1,000 students from classes 1 to 12, the complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities aimed at preparing students for their future endeavours.

Facilities within the complex include classrooms, a specialised e-library housing 3,000 books, a tribal corner, activity rooms, an NCC room, a computer lab, an ICT Smart Learning Centre, a science lab, and a hostel accommodating 200 boys. Additionally, there is a separate hostel for girls accommodating 500 students.

Read Also
Revolution In Education: How New Innovations Will Transform Learning Trends By 2030
article-image

The complex also features an amphitheatre, garden, sports courts, open gym, solar lighting, solar water supply, water harvesting systems, and various other amenities.

Expressing his special connection to Malkangiri, Patnaik recalled launching major welfare schemes such as the subsidised rice scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), and LAccMI bus in the district.

He emphasised that the educational complex in the tribal hinterland would significantly contribute to the holistic development of students in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha CM Inaugurates Modern Educational Complex In Malkangiri District For Tribal Students

Odisha CM Inaugurates Modern Educational Complex In Malkangiri District For Tribal Students

Union Ministry Of Minority Affairs Sanctions ₹25 Crore For Gurumukhi Script Centre At Delhi...

Union Ministry Of Minority Affairs Sanctions ₹25 Crore For Gurumukhi Script Centre At Delhi...

Telangana Government Accelerates TET Process For DSC Recruitment

Telangana Government Accelerates TET Process For DSC Recruitment

India And ADB Sign $23M Loan Agreement To Boost Fintech Education At GIFT-City

India And ADB Sign $23M Loan Agreement To Boost Fintech Education At GIFT-City

Concerns Over Suspension Of Lectures And Seminars At TISS, Students Demand Clarity

Concerns Over Suspension Of Lectures And Seminars At TISS, Students Demand Clarity