 Odisha Class 10th Supplementary 2024 Registration Begins At bseodisha.ac.in
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Representative image

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has officially commenced the registration process for the Odisha Class 10th Supplementary 2024 exam. Students wishing to appear for the compartment exam can now apply online at bseodisha.ac.in. 

Date: 

Registration Deadline: June 21, 2024

Last Date to Pay Fees: June 21, 2024

Fee Structure:

School Regular (SR): Rs 420

Quasi Regular (QR): Rs 500

Ex-Regular (ER): Rs 500

Correspondence Course Regular (CR): Rs 500

Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE): Rs 500

Fee Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking

Eligibility:

Applicants may sit for the Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam in the regular and quasi-regular categories in 2024 if they received a "F" grade, were absent, or were booked under "MP" in the Annual HSC Examination, 2024.

Furthermore, the Odisha HSC 2024 supplementary exam is open to all other candidates who have attempted the exam previously but were unable to pass because of a "F" grade, absence, or a malpractice booking.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2024 DECLARED, 96.07% Students Pass
article-image

It is recommended that students finish the registration and payment procedures as soon as possible to prevent any last-minute problems. The supplementary exam provides an opportunity for students to improve their scores and secure their academic progression.

