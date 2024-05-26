BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2024 DECLARED, 96.07% Students Pass |

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the Class 10 results 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The Class 10 results were initially released at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the link to the board website to check the results goes online. Beginning at 12:30 a.m., school principals will be able to download and view the Class 10 Madhyama results using their school user ID and password.

On May 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the Odisha results. Students can view the Odisha Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Pass percentage

This year, the overall passing rate is 96.07 percent. The BSE Odisha Class 10 lady students scored 96.73%, while the boys scored 93%. This time around, 2,644 schools achieved perfect scores.

A total of 5,41,061 students took the Class 10 exam, and 5,30,153 passed.



Steps for checking Odisha Class 10th Result 2024



-Visit the website - orissaresults.nic.in.

-Click the link labelled 'Annual HSC Examination Results 2024'.

-Next, input the student's roll number or name.

-Now click the 'Find Results' button.

-The Odisha 10th Result Scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

-Take a printout for future reference.