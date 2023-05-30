Odisha CHSE Class 12 2023 Results: Scorecards expected tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE class 12 results 2023 Out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Odisha CHSE Class 12: The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education will announce the Higher Secondary Class 12 result 2023 soon. As per media reports the board is to announce the results tomorrow, however, the Board has yet to make an official announcement.

Once the results are declared, students can get them via chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students must log in using their roll number and registration number to get the Odisha CHSE Class 12th result 2023.

Along with the CHSE 12th result, the board will release the topper list, overall pass percentage, number of students who passed, and other crucial information.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were held in March this year. Exams for the Commerce and Arts streams began on March 2. Meanwhile, from March 1 and April 4, 2023, the board held exams for the Science stream. Students who are dissatisfied with their grades may request that their answer scripts be revalued. For additional information, candidates should visit the official website.

How to check the Odisha CHSE Class 12 results: