Maharashtra SSC results date announcement soon, Check latest update here

Maharashtra SSC results date announcement soon | Pixabay

The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be announcerd by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) likely this week. As per speculations, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 are expected to be out today or tomorrow. The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results will be made by the State Education Minister in advance.

Maharashtra Board class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between March 2 and March 25, 2023. Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC result 2023 by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam.

List of websites:

sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com result.mh-ssc.ac.in mahahsscboard.in.

Students must provide credentials such as their roll number and date of birth on the official website to view their scores. As in previous years, the Maharashtra SSC Result is expected to be announced at the press conference when the education minister will disclose the pass percentage and other Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 information.

Here's how to check Class 10 Results?