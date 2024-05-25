Odisha Board Class 10 Result Date And Time Out | Representational image

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the Class 10 result tomorrow, May 26. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates will need to enter their roll number and password to check their result. More than 5.5 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exams this year.

When will the result be announced?

According to an official announcement by the board, the Class 10 result will first be announced in a press conference at 10:30 am. The link to check the result at the board website will be made live at 11:30 am.

In areas with low internet connectivity, students can access the Odisha class 10 result via SMS as well.

Last year, the result was declared on May 18. The Odisha class 10 exams were held between March 10 to March 20. In 2022, the result was declared on July 6, and the exams were conducted between April 26 to May 6.

This year, the board conducted the class 10 exam between February 20 and March 4. More than 5.5 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Additionally, the exam was conducted in 3,047 examination centers in the state. Students who fail to pass the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams will be able to appear for the Odisha Board compartment exams. The details of BSE compartment exams will be announced after the result is declared.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 96.04 percent while in 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90.55 percent.