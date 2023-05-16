Odisha 10th Results 2023: HSC marksheet to release on May 18 at bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha HSC Exam | Representational Pic

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce class 10th board results on May 18, 2023 at 10 am.

The development was notified by BSE President Ramashis Hazra.

Students of Odisha Education Board can check their results through the official website of board at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students have to use their date of birth (DoB) and examination roll number as the login credentials once the link of result is activated.

The results of the BSE Madhyama test 2023 and the Odisha Board open school exam will be made public on May 18, according to Odisha TV. The top-performer information, pass rate, and dates for the further exams will be revealed during the press conference on May 18, 2023. One can refer to the official website for further information.

Steps to check BSE ODISHA HSC 10TH RESULTS :

Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, navigate the option ‘Result link of class 10th students’

Select the link. This will open a new tab on the screen

The link will ask for date of birth and examination number as login credentials. Mention the details

The screen will display the result of class 10th Odisha Board students.

It is advised to the students to download the file for future references.