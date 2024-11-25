NVS Admission 2024: Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Admission To End Tomorrow; Check Details

NVS Admission 2024 | Official Website

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 and 11 lateral entry admissions 2025 registration will be closed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) tomorrow, November 26. On February 8, 2025, classes 9 and 11 will take the JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Applicants who have not yet registered for lateral entry admissions can do so by going to navodaya.gov.in, the official website.

From November 27 to November 28, 2024, the NVS 2025 lateral entry application correction window will be open. According to the official notification, registered candidates will have two days after the application deadline to make changes in the following fields: gender, category (general/OBC/SC/ST), area (rural/urban), disability, and medium of examination.

Steps to Register for NVS Admissions 2025



1. Go to the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in.



2. Navigate to the Admissions area and click the NVS Admission 2025 link.



3. Carefully read the instructions and register by entering the relevant information.



4. Complete the application form and upload the relevant documents.



5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) using the available payment methods.



6. Please review and submit the form.



7. Download and print the confirmation or admission card for future reference.

Documents required

For NVS Admission 2025, the documents typically required for registration include:

1. Birth Certificate (or Age Proof)

2. Address Proof (e.g., Aadhaar card)

3. Category/Caste Certificate (if applicable)

4. Recent Passport-size Photograph

5. School Leaving Certificate (if applicable)

6. Previous Class Marksheet

7. Aadhaar Card

8. Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Make sure to check the official NVS website for the most current requirements.

